Flight attendant communicates with baby in sign language, wins hearts

In a video that is going viral on the internet, you can see a flight attendant interacting with a little baby in American sign language (ASL). The video, which the baby's parents shot, shows a flight attendant talking to the little one in ASL. The child seems to understand what the person is saying and even tries to reply. The baby is immediately excited and even screams a little.

After this video was shared by Instagram user @thelacouple, they thanked the airlines for making building an inclusive environment. They also added, "As we were flying back from our trip to Hawaii, our flight attendant saw us signing to Luca…He then brought up Milo @milohighclub (another flight attendant), who told us that during his long flight times spent in the air, he has dedicated that free time to learning ASL!!! The way Luca lights up when he sees people use signs is the best thing in the world!! And this is why inclusion matters."

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared a few days ago. Since being shared, it has been liked more than three lakh times and has several comments.

One person in the comments said, "This is so heart warming." A second person added, "oo cute, it made me happy cry." "This flight attendant needs a nice Holiday Bonus for getting eyes on the airlines' inclusivity!" added a third. A fourth user wrote,"I don’t know what’s cuter, the flight attendant that’s using sign language for the baby or the actual baby itself."