Flippers up! Astronaut shares fun moment with toy penguin in ISS. Watch

You may have been mesmerised by the incredible pictures taken by astronauts stationed at the International Space Station (ISS) and even wondered what they do when they are not busy doing their duties. A fun clip shared by Astronaut Megan McArthur gives a fun sneak peek to how the people up there spend their free time. The clip, shared on Twitter, may make you smile.

The recording starts with McArthur’s toy penguin Guin Guin attached to a clear ball. As the video goes on, she gives the ball a flip, resulting in the penguin to fly away at a distance and then float around in zero gravity. “I thought @Space_Station would be a good place for my friend Guin-Guin to #LearntoFly. Flippers up, let’s go!” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

I thought @Space_Station would be a good place for my friend Guin-Guin to #LearntoFly. Flippers up, let’s go! pic.twitter.com/2NF9XDftTz — Megan McArthur (@Astro_Megan) June 29, 2021

Shared on June 29, the clip has garnered over 26,000 views and tons of reactions. The fun video won many hearts as netizens flooded the comments section with delighted replies.

“That's what they did in the beginning on earth all them years ago,” wrote a Twitter user. “Good example of the conversation of angular momentum, as the radius reduces the speed increases,” commented another.

...waaay cool, and fun ! pic.twitter.com/d1kCNYLSvr — MillG...vaxcited for some semblance of normalcy (@grainreader) June 29, 2021

GuinGuin (or as i unofficially cal "Space Tux") is just a literal "flipper!" — 🛩🛰 avizxrt ✈🚀 (@avizx_rt) June 30, 2021

What ado you think of this fun clip?