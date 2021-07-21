Flood in China’s Zhengzhou city causes havoc, videos show scary situation

Zhengzhou, a city in the central province of Henan in China witnessed widespread flooding after heavy downpour. In 24 hours, the place reportedly saw a record 457.5 millimetres (18 inches) of rainfall. The rain submerged large sections of roads and also flooded the subway. Now, a thread shared on Twitter by Sinologist Manya Koetse featuring videos of floodings has gone viral online.

“The videos shared on Chinese social media about the floodings in Henan following the heavy rain really show the severity of the situation. These are some of them,” he wrote while sharing a video. The clip shows a train standing in a flooded station.

The next video in the thread shows subway passengers trapped in water:

More than 500 people trapped underground in the subway tunnels were rescued by firefighters, according to officials, reports the BBC.

He also shared a video that shows cars floating in water on a flooded road:

Here’s another video he shared showcasing people rescuing others:

He, however, is not the only one to share the videos. This clip shows people joining hands to save a woman from drowning:

A video of an individual trying to drive through heavy flood:

Flooded road:

"Some reservoirs had their dams burst... causing serious injury, loss of life and property damage. The flood control situation is extremely severe," Xi Jinping was quoted as saying, adding events were at a "critical stage".