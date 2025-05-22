Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Florida teacher sees disturbing trend in elementary school, claims ‘uptick of racial slurs’

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 22, 2025 08:46 AM IST

An elementary PE teacher said, despite strict actions against students using racial slurs, such incidents are on the rise at the “1100ish population” school.

A PE teacher’s Reddit post has sparked concerns online after the educator claimed that “casual racial epithets have exponentially increased” in elementary schools. The post further prompted others in the field of education to share similar experiences.

A Florida teacher's post on students using racial slurs at school has gone viral (representative image). (Pixabay)
A Florida teacher's post on students using racial slurs at school has gone viral (representative image). (Pixabay)

“Anyone else in elementary seeing an uptick of racial slurs?” a Florida-based elementary teacher asked. “Over the last 2 years, casual racial epithets have exponentially increased. Oddly, it's been mostly minority driven between Latin/African Americans with the occasional Caucasian chiming and something incredibly ignorant,” the teacher continued.

The educator added, “They do drop the hammer pretty hard for each case such as well as contact the parents. That said, my team finally broke triple digits yesterday on racial infractions and it's pretty frustrating. Anyone else dealing with this nonsense?”

Take a look at the entire post here:

Anyone else in elementary seeing an uptick of racial slurs?
byu/lance2k2 inTeachers

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Yes, I’ve noticed kids use that type of language more casually.” Another added, “I’ve seen this in high school students, first noticed 3 years ago. At first, I thought it was just that school, but then I moved to a different school—same thing. A noticeable cultural shift is happening. These new kids are all the things. Racist, homophobic, classist, fat phobic, you name it. I have had students make fun of other students for being gay, while being gay themselves! It’s so surreal. So I’m not surprised it’s trickled down to elementary kids.”

A third remarked, “Middle school checking in. YES! Huge uptick in both racial slurs and homophobic slurs, too. The hate is right out in the open. How I long for the days of hairline insults.” A fourth wrote, “I think the reduction of child-friendly spaces both online and in person, as well as looser parenting, has led to the resurgence of language and slurs that millennials had stopped using. A lot of the prevailing attitude seems to be ‘they're just words’, which is disappointing. I think a lack of general literacy also contributes to that view.”

