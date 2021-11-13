Home / Trending / Food blogger tries ‘Tikki rasgulla chaat’, her expression says it all. Watch
Food blogger tries ‘Tikki rasgulla chaat’, her expression says it all. Watch

The food blogger shared the video of the ‘Tikki rasgulla chaat’ on Instagram.
The image shows the food blogger trying ‘Tikki rasgulla chaat’.(Instagram/@sooosaute)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A food blogger's reaction to trying a new fusion food dish has left people giggling. It also prompted many to say how they think they would feel the same way as the blogger without even trying the dish. The clip shows the woman trying a dish called ‘Tikki rasgulla chaat’, Let that sink in.

The video is shared on the Instagram page So Saute. Bengaluru based content creator Anjali Dhingra manages the page with one more individual. The video shows her trying the dish.

Take a look at the video to see how she reacts. If you are someone who is irked by the name of dish, then chances are you'll find her reaction absolutely relatable.

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 8,800 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered varied comments.

“I have never tried it and will also not try it in future because I know it might taste ridiculous,” wrote an Instagram user. “Expressions said everything,” posted another. "I love the way you regret that on the spot like ‘yeh 140 rupay ka tha’," commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Saturday, November 13, 2021
