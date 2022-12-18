Football fans install Lionel Messi’s giant cutout in Arabian Sea ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs France final

The final match of FIFA World Cup 2022 between Argentina and France is set to take place at 8:30 pm IST today at Lusail Stadium, and fans worldwide are excitedly gearing up for the title clash. While some are supporting their favourite teams and players through social media posts, others are taking to the streets with flags and posters ahead of football’s premiere event. Just like these fans from Lakshadweep who have installed a giant cutout of Lionel Messi - the star striker and skipper of Argentina who will retire after today’s match - in the Arabian Sea.

It all started with a Facebook post by vlogger Mohammed Swadikh where he announced that ‘Messi’s cutout will be placed under the sea’ if Argentina trounces Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final. And Swadikh kept his word after the team beat Croatia by 3-0 in the semi-final to compete for the world cup title against France. In another Facebook post, he asked his followers to get ready for a ‘cutout being placed in the sea’.

Just two days ago, Swadikh shared two photos of himself and others in the middle of the Arabian sea with Lionel Messi’s cutout and Argentina flag. He even shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “I have kept my word. If Argentina reaches the final, they will keep Messi’s cutout under the sea. Did you see our boy standing between coral boots and colored fishes?” He also thanked Ammathi Scuba and Lakshadweep Scuba Adventure teams for their support.

The video opens with Swadikh and the team, all sporting Argentina jerseys, carrying a massive cutout of Messi towards a boat and later posing with it. As the video progresses, a scuba diver can be seen diving deep into the sea with Messi’s cutout and installing it amidst coral reefs. Towards the end, the fans can again be seen posing with Messi’s cutout installed in the Arabian Sea.

Watch the viral Instagram reel below:

Since being shared two days ago, the video has amassed more than 1.8 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The video has also invited several comments from football fans.

Here’s what football fans shared in the comments:

“No one can match the craze of Messi fans,” commented an individual with fire emoticons. “Goosebumps,” posted another. “This is love,” shared a third. The comments section is replete with love-struck emoticons and ‘Vamos’ - an expression of encouragement that stands for ‘Let’s go’.

