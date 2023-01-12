Football player who represented India internationally now works as a food delivery agent

Pursuing a career in sports is still a challenge in India. Several times one lacks the facilities to practice and pursue the career, some times they might have to leave because of other factors. Because of this, the players may take up other jobs to earn their livelihood. Recently, a video of a former Indian football player who has turned into a food delivery person has gone viral on the Internet.

The video shared by Twitter user @SanjuktaChoudh5 shows the story of Polami Adhikary. Polami Adhikary from West Bengal represented India in football at the U-16 level. Now, she works as a food delivery agent for Zomato and earns ₹300-400 a day. In the video, she says she travelled to UK, Germany, and Sri Lanka when she used to represent India. Adhikari lost her mother when she was a small child, and she supports her family alone. She has an older sister who is married. Currently, she is also a student at Charuchandra University.

She is Polami Adhikary a football player who has represented India at the international level. Today she has to support her family as an online food delivery person. #football pic.twitter.com/pGnJ0QOUEg — Sanjukta Choudhury (@SanjuktaChoudh5) January 10, 2023

One person in the Twitter comments said, "Thanks for bringing it up. Let's hope plight of such sportspeople is discussed in national media. " A second person added, "That's very sad! Have seen this with so many other sports that is not cricket. From boxing to hockey and now football." A third person commented, "These people should be treated with dignity and respect and provided with jobs!"