Home / Trending / Football player who represented India internationally now works as a food delivery agent

Football player who represented India internationally now works as a food delivery agent

trending
Published on Jan 12, 2023 11:05 AM IST

A video of a former Indian football player who has turned into a food delivery person has gone viral on the Internet. Many people have inquired about her and want to help her pursue her career in football.

Indian football player now works as delivery agent.(Twitter/@SanjuktaChoudh5)
Indian football player now works as delivery agent.(Twitter/@SanjuktaChoudh5)
ByVrinda Jain

Pursuing a career in sports is still a challenge in India. Several times one lacks the facilities to practice and pursue the career, some times they might have to leave because of other factors. Because of this, the players may take up other jobs to earn their livelihood. Recently, a video of a former Indian football player who has turned into a food delivery person has gone viral on the Internet.

The video shared by Twitter user @SanjuktaChoudh5 shows the story of Polami Adhikary. Polami Adhikary from West Bengal represented India in football at the U-16 level. Now, she works as a food delivery agent for Zomato and earns 300-400 a day. In the video, she says she travelled to UK, Germany, and Sri Lanka when she used to represent India. Adhikari lost her mother when she was a small child, and she supports her family alone. She has an older sister who is married. Currently, she is also a student at Charuchandra University.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared on January 10. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed 46,000 times and has had 1800 likes. Many people have reacted to the clip.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "Thanks for bringing it up. Let's hope plight of such sportspeople is discussed in national media. " A second person added, "That's very sad! Have seen this with so many other sports that is not cricket. From boxing to hockey and now football." A third person commented, "These people should be treated with dignity and respect and provided with jobs!"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
football indian football twitter + 1 more
football indian football twitter

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out