Footballer’s shocking attack caught on cam: Player pinches opponent’s genitals during match

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 07, 2024 11:28 AM IST

People have criticised the act of a footballer pinching another player’s genitals during a match. The player was handed a red card after his act.

In a shocking display of unsportsmanlike behaviour, a footballer was issued a red card after intentionally pinching his opponent's genitals during a match. A video of the incident surfaced on social media, leaving people outraged.

The image shows a footballer pinching an opponent player’s genitals. (YouTube/The AFC Hub)

The incident reportedly occurred during the AFC Champions League Elite clash between two Southeast Asian teams: Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta'zim and Thailand’s Buriram United.

On-field drama

Theerathon Bunmathan of Buriram United fell on the ground at the end of the first half of the match after Johor Darul Ta’zim’s Arif Aiman fouled him. Soon after, Aiman offered to help Bunmathan stand.

Bunmathan accepted Aiman’s gesture and slowly got up, but what he did next shocked everyone. Suddenly, he pinched the Malaysian footballer’s genitals, who instantly fell to the ground in pain. He rolled on the grass a few times while holding his crotch.

The referee didn’t witness the act and took the Video Assistant Referee's (VAR) help after the incident. After the review, Bunmathan was shown a red card.

Social media criticises player:

“Isn’t that sexual harassment?” asked a social media user. Another added, “100%” A third commented, “He played with the wrong ball... bro needs to remember he is playing football.”

A fourth wrote, "Doesn't deserve to be a captain. These are not how a professional footballer should behave. Really bad character and mindset. It shows their true personality in real life outside of the game.”

The match’s on-field drama, however, was not reflected in the results, as it ended in a scoreless draw. Reportedly, the teams were playing to secure their spot in the Round of 16.

What are your thoughts on this incident during a footaball match?

