Foot-bridge decorated with bamboo inaugurated in Guwahati
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated three foot-over bridges in Guwahati on Sunday, one among them at Khanapara has been primarily decorated with bamboo.
The foot-over bridge at Khanapara, primarily decorated with bamboo, is meant to showcase Assam's richness of its bamboo resources.
The other two foot-over bridges are at Ganeshguri and Kamakhya gate.
A welcome sign has been posted on the foot-over bridge as it will be the entry point to Guwahati from the Northeastern states.
Lalit Kumar Jain the contractor of the Bamboo clad bridge said, "This bridge is the first of such kind in India. The bamboo has undergone some treatment and it was also laminated. The life span of the bridge can extend from 20 to 30 years if maintained properly. The project was completed in 8 months at an approximate cost of 13 crores".
Kishor Bora Public Works Department (PWD) Registered contractor said, "I made the footbridge at Ganesh puri which was inaugurated today. The footbridges are the property of the public and so people should take care of it."
