For 400, this organisation will write your ex's name in a cat litter box for V-Day

Valentine's Day is special for some people, but for those who dislike their exes, it might irk them. Some may even get annoyed by seeing flowers, chocolates, and gifts around them. And if you are among those who get easily annoyed by this, an animal shelter in USA's Ohio is offering you a unique gifting opportunity.

People can place their ex's name in a cat litterbox in exchange for $5 (approx. ₹400)to the Animal Friend Humane Society. The litter box will then be available to cats to relieve themselves. Donations are being accepted till February 12. On Valentine's Day, the animal shelter will also upload a video on Facebook with every name that was submitted.

In their Facebook post, they wrote, "Don't spend this Valentine's Day down in the dumps! Instead, cheer yourself up while making a difference for animals in need! For a $5 donation, we will write your Ex's name in a litterbox and give it to the cats to let them do what they do best!" A person can donate by paying them online or giving them cash at the shelter.

Take a look at their post here:

This post was made on February 1. Since being shared on Facebook, over 400 people have reacted to the post. It has even received several comments.

Take a look at the comments below:

An individual in the Facebook comments section said, "Omg, this is hilarious." A second person in the comments wrote, "I'm in! Perfect idea to raise money!!" A third person added, "I don't celebrate Valentine's Day, but I do celebrate cats! Happy to donate! Some of us may need a bigger litter box."