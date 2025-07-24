Foreign tourist claims view from 5-star Chennai hotel shows 'insane' wealth gap: 'Practically slums'

A foreigner travelling in India shared a post claiming to sum up the wealth divide in the country during his stay at a 5-star hotel in India. Declan Rowlands, who posts health, food and travel content on social media, shared a video of himself exercising at the gym of his 5-star luxury hotel in Chennai, where he is staying for the next four months. Sharing the fantastic view of the sea from the hotel gym, Rowlands said that it offered a peek into how stark the wealth divide in India can be.(Instagram/declanrowlands)

Sharing the fantastic view of the sea from the hotel gym, Rowlands said that it offered a peek into how stark the wealth divide in India can be. "The view I looked down on while squatting from my pristine 5-star hotel gym in India will tell you everything about the insane wealth divide here," he said.

He panned his camera from doing his weight exercises to show a wide view of the sea with clear blue waters. He then zoomed into the left side of the frame to show a strip of buildings right by the water. "Those buildings you see are practically slums. I've truly never experienced contrast like it," he added

He claimed the view was a representation of income inequality in India. "This view from the Smith machine summed up India’s staggering wealth divide. I only use the phrase “practically slums” to help emphasise the contrast," he emphasised.

Rowlands has been documenting his stay in India's south. During his long trip, he dealt with the country's humidity and enjoyed delectable Indian food. In a series of videos, he shared his journey around the city and explored the wide variety of food options.