IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Forest staff put their lives at risk to free lion cub trapped in net. Watch
A screenshot from the video showing the lion cub's rescue. (Twitter/@rameshpandeyifs)
A screenshot from the video showing the lion cub's rescue. (Twitter/@rameshpandeyifs)
trending

Forest staff put their lives at risk to free lion cub trapped in net. Watch

The video has been shared by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:58 PM IST

Instances of forest staff going an extra mile to help any animal in distress always leave one feeling proud and inspired. This incident from Gir National Park in Gujarat is yet another example. A video shared on Twitter shows how forest staff and researches went above and beyond to help a lion cub struggling to free itself from a net. Their actions are being highly praised by netizens.

The video has been shared by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey. The clip starts with a shot of an open area where one can spot the lion cub tangled in the net. The rescuers can be seen trying to untangle the cub. After many attempts, they succeed in freeing the cub.

“Forest staffs and field researchers in Rajula, Greater Gir (Gujrat) heard a roar and found a lion cub trapped in net. Lioness with other cubs was sitting nearby,” reads the caption posted by Pandey alongside the clip. “To avoid strangulation of cub they put their lives at risk and freed the cub. Salute to our green guards,” the caption says further.

Take a look at the share below:

Shared on March 4, the clip has garnered nearly 3,000 likes and tons of reactions. Many lauded the courageous efforts of the forest staff in their comments. IFS officer Susanta Nanda also appreciated the staff in the comments section.


Here’s how others reacted to the share:

"Putting themselves in harms way... really appreciate their efforts, the unsung heroes," wrote a Twitter user. "A big thank you to compassionate brave men," added another. "Wonderful! Hope they got rid of the nets," commented a third.

What do you think of this incident?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lion cub animal rescued gir forest
Close
A screenshot from the video showing the lion cub's rescue. (Twitter/@rameshpandeyifs)
A screenshot from the video showing the lion cub's rescue. (Twitter/@rameshpandeyifs)
trending

Forest staff put their lives at risk to free lion cub trapped in net. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:58 PM IST
The video has been shared by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An image posted by Smriti Irani on Instagram. (Instagram/smritiiraniofficial)
An image posted by Smriti Irani on Instagram. (Instagram/smritiiraniofficial)
trending

Smriti Irani’s message on safety through post with selfies wins Instagram

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:35 PM IST
Smriti Irani’s message about wearing a mask and seat belt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jamie Lever, Johny Lever and Jesse Lever dancing together. (Instagram/@its_jamielever)
Jamie Lever, Johny Lever and Jesse Lever dancing together. (Instagram/@its_jamielever)
trending

Johny Lever grooves with kids Jamie and Jesse. Netizens love their video

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:31 AM IST
The expressions of the family throughout the dance routine make the video quite entertaining.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gurdeep Pandher dances on a frozen lake. (Twitter/@GurdeepPandher )
Gurdeep Pandher dances on a frozen lake. (Twitter/@GurdeepPandher )
trending

Man celebrates getting Covid vaccine by doing bhangra on frozen lake in Canada

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:35 AM IST
Gurdeep Pandher’s celebratory bhangra dance routine is bound to make you want to get up and shake a leg too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Cam James attempting the trick shot.(Reddit/oddlysatisfying)
The image shows Cam James attempting the trick shot.(Reddit/oddlysatisfying)
trending

Man makes unexpected trick-shot, netizens can’t have enough of his reaction

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:18 PM IST
The perfectly synchronised shot by Cam James is a treat to watch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The clip has collected over 65,000 upvotes on Reddit. (Reddit)
The clip has collected over 65,000 upvotes on Reddit. (Reddit)
trending

Cat tells hooman exactly how to comfort it, video has people gushing

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:12 PM IST
The video is collecting several reactions and may make you smile as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Field Notes from a Freshwater Biologist: Avoiding Turtle Disaster!” says the post. (Facebook/FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute)
“Field Notes from a Freshwater Biologist: Avoiding Turtle Disaster!” says the post. (Facebook/FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute)
trending

Biologist finds something unexpected inside stomach of fish - a live turtle

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:23 PM IST
A post on Facebook about the find is collecting quite a few reactions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the men making ropes out of a saree,(Twitter/@advaita_kala)
The image shows the men making ropes out of a saree,(Twitter/@advaita_kala)
trending

Video shows old saree being turned into rope. ‘Amazing,’ say netizens

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:42 PM IST
People lauded the creative use of an old saree and expressed their appreciation for the concept.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a ship.(Facebook/@Colin McCallum)
The image shows a ship.(Facebook/@Colin McCallum)
trending

Is that ship ‘floating’ in the sky? Viral picture leaves netizens bamboozled

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:40 PM IST
The picture shows a ship but what makes the photo puzzling is how the ship appears to look like it is floating in the air.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Farooq Abdullah dancing with Captain Amarinder Singh.(Twitter/@NasirKhuehami)
The image shows Farooq Abdullah dancing with Captain Amarinder Singh.(Twitter/@NasirKhuehami)
trending

Farooq Abdullah shakes a leg with Capt Amarinder Singh at wedding

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:49 PM IST
The clip starts with Abdullah dancing to the song Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche from the Shammi Kapoor-starrer Brahmachari.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials say four orangutans and five bonobos received COVID-19 injections in January and February.(via REUTERS)
Officials say four orangutans and five bonobos received COVID-19 injections in January and February.(via REUTERS)
trending

Nine great apes receive Covid shots in San Diego zoo

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:18 AM IST
The vaccinations followed a January outbreak of COVID-19 at the zoo’s Safari Park.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows an elephant named Ngilai and a buffalo named Ivia.(Instagram/@sheldrick wildlife trust)
The image shows an elephant named Ngilai and a buffalo named Ivia.(Instagram/@sheldrick wildlife trust)
trending

Friendship blossoms between an elephant and a buffalo. Watch their video

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:29 AM IST
In a post shared on Instagram, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust posted a wonderful video that captures the special bond between these two animals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kunal Kemmu's singing will impress you too. (Instagram/Kunal Kemmu)
Kunal Kemmu's singing will impress you too. (Instagram/Kunal Kemmu)
trending

Kunal Kemmu getting impressed by his own singing is all of us who love to sing

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Kunal Kemmu's post is so relatable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescuers helping Missy get out of the pond. (Facebook/Allegan County Sheriff's Office)
Rescuers helping Missy get out of the pond. (Facebook/Allegan County Sheriff's Office)
trending

Horse named Missy gets stuck in frozen pond. Here’s how she was rescued

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:54 PM IST
It wasn’t clear how long the horse had been stuck in that situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Thai navy officer swims with a rescued cat on his back. (REUTERS)
A Thai navy officer swims with a rescued cat on his back. (REUTERS)
trending

Purrfect rescue: Thai navy rescues four cats from sinking ship. See pics

Reuters, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:39 PM IST
A sailor in a life vest swam out to the capsized boat, on which four ginger cats were huddled together on a wooden beam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP