Former basketball player Shaquille O'Neal pays for stranger’s engagement ring. Watch

A video showcasing former basketball player Shaquille O'Neal paying for a stranger’s engagement ring has now gone all kinds of viral online. During a segment on NBA on TNT, a show on which O'Neal appears as an analyst, he also shared the reason behind his gesture. His humble answer may win your heart.

The video in which O'Neal is seen paying for the ring is now being shared by many. Just like this post shared on Instagram with the caption “REAL one! Out of no where The Big Fella decided to pay for this young man’s engagement ring. To be blessed you have to bless others!”

Check out the video:

In the NBA on TNT video, O'Neal says that he was in a jewelry store when he heard a man saying “Hey, how much do I owe to pay off my ring?” to a store employee. That is when he decided to pay for it himself.

“I didn't mean for that to get out because I don't do it for that," he further says in the video. Then he goes on to explain the incident and ends the video by saying "I'm just trying to make people smile, that's all."

Take a look at the clip:

"I'm just trying to make people smile... That's all."@SHAQ helped a young man out at a local jewelry store by paying for his engagement ring. pic.twitter.com/eK8n0YHGb7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 7, 2021

Both the posts received tons of appreciative comments from people.

I’ve heard many many stories about him randomly doing this and never publicized. Many! He’s a good person. — Joe Rella (@nyy27plus) April 7, 2021

Respect. Shaq is a great man on and off the court. If I meet him. I’ll buy him a meal to thank him for what he does. — Clay Olsen (@ClayOlsen3) April 7, 2021

Love this post. I really idolize @SHAQ since his rookie yr & like collecting Shaq cards. He is so fun to watch, so skilled & dominant fo his size, a winner and the most lovable player on & off the court. Wish in the future I could see Shaq in person — Rey Dobz (@doobiedobz) April 7, 2021

Help your fellow man every day anyway you can and you’ll live a rich life. What A great thing to do. — Mick Conlon (@MickC04) April 7, 2021

