Former student raises $27,000 for 77-year-old teacher living in car

The Internet is a treasure trove of such wholesome content which may not only bring a smile on your face, but can also help make your day brighter. This story of a former student raising money to help a teacher living in his car is one such tale.

Steven Nava, former student of a 77-year-old substitute teacher named Jose Villarruel, created a GoFundMe page to raise $27,000 after he found his teacher sleeping in his 1997 Ford Thunderbird LX.

Their story has since tugged at the heartstrings of people and left them emotional.

“Every morning/ night I’ve always noticed this older man that would stay out in his car constantly at this parking lot near my house even when the weather was bad. He looked familiar and I’m sure alot of y’all have had him as a substitute in Fontana,” Nava, a resident of Southern California, tweeted. And, in the same thread he explained Villarruel’s situation in detail. He also created a GoFundMe page to help out the educator.

..I confronted him about it and asked what his situation was, so turns out he’s gone homeless since the whole pandemic hit and he’s been struggling getting back to his feet. His car is really old and that’s where he’s been staying for the past year. I felt like the need to help.. — stvnna ⚡️ (@thesteven7) March 6, 2021

..and so with that I come to the twitter community and ask for help in raising money to help him out. I know if we can all pitch in even $1 it will go a long ways. So pls share and hopefully lets make this happen. Go fund me will be up soon and ALL donations will be given to Mr.V — stvnna ⚡️ (@thesteven7) March 6, 2021

Go Fund me to help him out! https://t.co/6EHYqqghpe — stvnna ⚡️ (@thesteven7) March 6, 2021

Stay tuned for more updates, thank you everyone for your generosity and help for this great teacher. I’m grateful for everyone.. this is going to be one helluva surprise:) — stvnna ⚡️ (@thesteven7) March 6, 2021

Also I just was told his birthday is next Thursday, so lets try to make this happen before his bday. Crazy its like two days after mine.. anyways he has no clue what’s in store — stvnna ⚡️ (@thesteven7) March 6, 2021

Just a day back, Nava tweeted another video of the donation cheque while on his way to present it to Villarruel. The clip ends with the senior teacher hugging his former student.

I can’t be anymore thankful for your guys’ help.. it’s starting to sink in now🥺 pic.twitter.com/S18R6m0gtg — stvnna ⚡️ (@thesteven7) March 13, 2021

"It is an experience of my life that will be kept for the rest of my life. I carry it in my heart," Villaruel told NBCLA. "I felt that something was going to happen, that things were going to change, and it happened suddenly when I least expected it. I tell the students when they have a project, keep going despite the difficulties, don't give up. Do not give up. Don't quit,” he added.

People couldn't stop sharing appreciative comments on the Twitter thread. Many wrote how he was a great teacher and the story made them emotional.

“Dude why man I crying. Thanks my man for helping the homie out, he’s a great amazing guy with good intentions to make kids do their thing. He was the best sub,” wrote a Twitter user. "He was always so sweet when I had him as a sub. Thank you so much for looking out for him I hope you reach your goal for him!" shared another.

What a wonderful person you are. God bless! Just donated. Can't wait to see the update. . — Stephanie Sara (@chubbiebunnie_3) March 7, 2021

Omg i remember him!! This is the sweetest thing ever ! Thanks for helping him out — cole (@ingridcollete) March 6, 2021

What are your thoughts on the incident?

