Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former top CEO reveals the one respectful word he never wants to hear from his employees

ByMuskaan Sharma
Apr 22, 2025 05:14 PM IST

Mickey Drexler, former CEO of Gap and J.Crew, said that he prefers a casual approach with colleagues and his employees.

A former CEO, who headed major clothing brands like Gap and J.Crew, has revealed the one respectful word he hated hearing from his employees throughout his career, according to CNBC Make It.

The 80-year-old former CEO believes genuine connections with employees foster better leadership.(LinkedIn/millard-mickey-drexler)
The 80-year-old former CEO believes genuine connections with employees foster better leadership.(LinkedIn/millard-mickey-drexler)

80-year-old Mickey Drexler, who is now the chairman of clothing brand Alex Mill, has said that throughout his career he made sure that his colleagues and employees addressed him like a regular person and used only his first name.

Revealing in a LinkedIn interview that he preferred to be on the same level as the people working around, Drexler said that he never let anyone address him as "mister".

“No one can call me ‘mister.’ I don’t care who it is. Even in restaurants, I [tell people to call me] Mickey, that’s it. I want them to feel not beneath me," the 80-year-old said.

Top CEO prefers to stay humble

Drexler is credited with turning Gap into a $14 billion powerhouse and founding brands like Old Navy and Madewell. He was also an Apple board member for 16 years, serving from 1999 to 2015.

But Drexler refuses to let his accomplishments make him appear better than any of his employees and wants other bosses to adopt a similar outlook, emphasising connecting with colleagues as an essential part of leadership.

″You have to connect to the team. You can’t be in your ivory tower ... You don’t learn in a bureaucracy [or] in an office," he said.

Drexler connects with colleagues, entry-level or executives, by asking easy, open-ended questions about their work or background. He calls it “schmoozing,” but others might see it as small talk or casual networking: a friendly, informal way to build rapport.

“Meet all the people,” said Drexler, adding that small talk is a skill he developed as an executive, not something he’s always done. “Be a normal [person], not [an] ivory-tower person who thinks they’re smarter than everyone. ... You never learn [something new] unless you have a relationship with someone," he said.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Former top CEO reveals the one respectful word he never wants to hear from his employees
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On