Former UP Board topper Prachi Nigam, once trolled for facial hair, scores 91.2% in Class 12

Prachi Nigam, the Class 10 UP Board topper who faced distasteful trolling for her facial hair, has also achieved an excellent score in Class 12. The student from Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district scored 91.20% in her Class 12 board exams.

Prachi Nigam, topper of class 10th Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, scored 91.2% in Class 12(X/@Ashishsircivil)

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Nigam achieved an impressive score of 99 in Mathematics, 96 in Hindi, 95 in Chemistry, and 93 in Physics.The only subject where she did not get 90-plus was English — Nigam scored 73 in English.

The UP Board student explained that her focus had been on JEE preparation, which is why she could not perform well in English, according to a Live Hindustan report.

Topping Class 10 and subsequent trolling

After topping Class 10 in 2024, Prachi Nigam had said that she wants to become an engineer and study at an IIT. She had scored 591/600 marks in Class 10.

Her picture had gone viral at the time, drawing attention to her facial hair. Nigam was trolled by a section of the internet at the time and had hit back at haters.

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{{^usCountry}} After being subjected to online trolling, Nigam said, “When the UP results were announced, my picture went viral; many people trolled me. At the same time, there were those who supported me. I want to thank everyone.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After being subjected to online trolling, Nigam said, “When the UP results were announced, my picture went viral; many people trolled me. At the same time, there were those who supported me. I want to thank everyone.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She further added, “However, God has made me, I am okay with it. For those who feel there is a difference, it doesn't matter. Even Chanakya was trolled, and he did not care. Similarly, I also don't care and will focus on my studies.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further added, “However, God has made me, I am okay with it. For those who feel there is a difference, it doesn't matter. Even Chanakya was trolled, and he did not care. Similarly, I also don't care and will focus on my studies.” {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: UP Board Class 10 topper Prachi Nigam, trolled for facial hair, says this to women in glow-up video: ‘Never try to…’)

In another interview with BBC, she said, “If I had a few fewer marks, I would not have topped and got famous. Maybe that would have been better. I don't care much about the situation because I have been facing this for a long time. People see girls with hair and feel weird about it because they have not seen this before.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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