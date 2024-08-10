Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki dies after cancer battle, Sundar Pichai leads tributes: 'Unbelievably saddened’

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki died after her battle with cancer. CEO of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, took to X to share his tribute to the industry leader, and soon others joined in to pay their respect. Sundar Pichai paid his tribute to former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki on X. (Instagram/@susanwojcicki, File Photo)

Susan Wojcicki’s husband, Dennis Troper, broke the news of her demise with a Facebook post. “It is with profound sadness that I share the news of Susan Wojcicki passing. My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after 2 years of living with non-small cell lung cancer. Susan was not just my best friend and partner in life, but a brilliant mind, a loving mother, and a dear friend to many. Her impact on our family and the world was immeasurable. We are heartbroken, but grateful for the time we had with her. Please keep our family in your thoughts as we navigate this difficult time,” he wrote.

What did Sundar Pichai share?

“Unbelievably saddened by the loss of my dear friend Susan Wojcicki after two years of living with cancer. She is as core to the history of Google as anyone, and it’s hard to imagine the world without her. She was an incredible person, leader and friend who had a tremendous impact on the world and I’m one of countless Googlers who is better for knowing her. We will miss her dearly. Our thoughts with her family. RIP Susan,” Pichai wrote.

Take a look at Sundar Pichai’s post here:

How did social media react?

About Susan Wojcicki:

Susan Wojcicki led Alphabet subsidiary YouTube from 2014 until early 2023. She also served as an advisor to Google and its parent company, Alphabet.

She shared a deep-rooted connection with Google as in 1998, it was her garage that Sergey Brin and Larry Page rented to develop Google's search engine, reported Forbes. She joined Google as the company’s 16th employee in 1999. She also advocated the acquisition of YouTube for $1.65 billion and later increased the platform’s viewer base to 2.5 billion monthly viewers.