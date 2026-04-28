'Found myself matching': Shashi Tharoor’s peacock ‘twinning’ video wins hearts | Watch

A calm and unexpected visitor turned into a viral moment after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared a video from what appeared to be his home office. The clip shows Tharoor twining with a peacock. Shashi Tharoor’s peacock ‘twinning’ video wins hearts online. (Instagram@shashitharoor)

In the video, Tharoor is heard reacting with amusement as he observes his dress matches to peacock. “He’s a handsome peacock, and he’s obviously a Shiv Bhakt. He is right at the mandir,” he says, highlighting the peacock’s calm presence near the temple space.

Sharing the video online, Tharoor captioned it, “Found myself matching with this handsome fellow,” referring to his vibrant blue outfit that closely resembled the peacock’s iridescent feathers. He also labelled the moment as “twinning,” a detail that resonated with viewers. The video ends on a warm note, with the Thiruvananthapuram MP waving goodbye to his unexpected guest.