Founder shares how launching his startup at 30 led to multiple wins: ‘I fell in love with the process’

Starting a startup later than most people can feel intimidating, especially in a space where many founders begin in their teens or early twenties. At first, Seraleev said he felt “in the wrong room” as most people around him were around 18 and just starting out. (@seraleev/X)

One app developer recently shared how beginning his solo founder journey at the age of 30 initially made him feel out of place, but eventually helped him build several successful products and achieve impressive revenue milestones.

In a post on X, the founder, Viktor Seraleev, based in Chile, reflected on how unusual it felt to start later than many others in the startup world.

Experience turned into startup success: At first, Seraleev said he felt like he was “in the wrong room” because most people around him were around 18 and just starting out.

However, he soon realised that age also came with certain advantages. Years of experience and the ability to recognise patterns helped him understand how different parts of an app business worked.

“I quickly figured out how ads work, how to run experiments, how to design high-converting screenshots, and how to improve onboarding,” he adds.

Seraleev also spent time improving user onboarding, a crucial step that helps new users understand and continue using an app. Rather than outsourcing tasks early, he chose to dive into every part of the business himself.

According to him, curiosity played a big role in his journey. He constantly asked questions such as why certain strategies worked and whether they could be repeated.

“I fell in love with the process. I manually dove into every part of the business,” the post adds.

This hands-on approach eventually paid off. His first mobile app exit reportedly brought in about $410,000. Later projects continued to grow, with one reaching $46,000 in monthly recurring revenue and another generating around $49,000 a month.

