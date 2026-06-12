Founder shocked by 3.1 lakh rent for Bengaluru 4 BHK but internet calls it ‘pretty reasonable’

A social media post detailing a founder’s shock at Bengaluru’s steep real estate prices has gone viral, sparking an intense debate over luxury housing costs. The conversation erupted after a user shared a series of WhatsApp messages displaying exorbitant quotations, including a listing for a semi-furnished 4 BHK in Hebbal with ₹3.10 lakhs per month plus maintenance. While the founder spent months complaining about the aggressive market rates, sections of the internet surprised home hunters by arguing that the high-end prices are actually standard for the city's premium tier.

Details of a Bengaluru flat with a rent tag of ₹3.1 lakh. (Screengrab (X))

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“A founder friend was house hunting in Bangalore recently around March, and has been complaining about rentals ever since. I didn’t believe him. So he shared screenshots. 2.75 lac per month, 3.1 lac per month and more,” an X user who is also a founder himself wrote.

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He shared a few screenshots that he said his friend sent over. One of them shows a semi-furnished 4 BHK "prime flat" located in Hebbal. It boasts a massive super built-up area of 4,440 sq. ft., is north-west facing, and is situated on a higher floor. The quoted rent is ₹3.10 lakhs per month plus maintenance.

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{{^usCountry}} Another listing showcases a fully furnished luxury apartment measuring 2,200 sq. ft. The quoted rent is ₹2 lakhs per month + maintenance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another listing showcases a fully furnished luxury apartment measuring 2,200 sq. ft. The quoted rent is ₹2 lakhs per month + maintenance. {{/usCountry}}

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The other listing shows houses with rent ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹3 lakh per month.

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “For 4k sqft that’s pretty reasonable, no?” A few others voiced the same notion. Another individual commented, “Rookie numbers. 2-3BHKs in Mumbai with a single bathroom that happens to be in the kitchen, with a view of dug-up roads and under-construction buildings, go for much more. And, you have to typically compete for it too.”

A third expressed, “This is pretty nominal for BLR. If you really don’t want to believe him, ask him about the deposit.” A fourth wrote, “4bhk, 4k sqft, it's appropriate.”

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In a separate incident, a man’s tour of his newly rented Bengaluru home surprised social media users with a ₹30,000 rent tag. People were surprised by how the man managed to rent a spacious flat with ample sunlight at such a low price.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)