Four-year-old alerts father after spotting fire, saves house from burning down. Watch

A four-year-old girl is being hailed as hero by people for her quick reaction after she spotted a burning appliance in their kitchen. Her act helped in saving their house from burning down. Two videos shared by her father capture her act of bravery and now they have gone viral.

Daniel Patrick Jermyn took to Instagram to share the clips. “So my daughter saved my home tonight. The Air fryer short circuit and caught on fire. Now that it's all said and done you can hear Amelia say ‘Oh no, my dad is gonna kill me’ followed by ‘think think’. She is a real like hero today all while #frozen was playing in the background,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The first video shows the little one spotting the fire in the kitchen and quickly running to call her father. The second clip showcases him putting out the flames.

Jermyn told Fox News that the security cameras inside the house captured the incident. Talking about what Amelia told her, he recalled that she found him and said "Hey dad, you have to come look at this." Noticing her agitation, Jermyn suspected something was wrong and when he rushed to the kitchen he saw the incident unfolding. He acted quickly and removed the burning appliance.

Talking about his daughter’s bravery, he told Fox News, "She’s a little hero. She probably saved my house."

Take a look at the videos:

The post gathered tons of comments from people. A few suggested that he should have a fire extinguisher handy. Replying to one such post, Jermyn shared, “I have one but it got moved and wasn't where it usually was.”

“So glad your family is safe from the fire! Your daughter is a hero!” wrote an Instagram user. “Glad everyone’s ok!!! She really is the best,” shared another. “Omg!! What a smart little girl,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the bravery of the little girl?

