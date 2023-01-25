Fox and cat play with each other in viral video, netizens can’t stop gushing

The Internet is a goldmine of photos and videos that capture unusual friendships between animals from different species. From a monkey hitching a ride on a deer’s back on the IIT Madras campus to a duck irritating a dog to a cat and dog reuniting after a year, such videos are always a delight to watch. While they cheer us up and melt our hearts into puddles, they also remind us that friendships can be found anywhere. Now, an old video that echoes this has surfaced online. It captures a fox and a cat cavorting together, and netizens can’t stop gushing over it.

The video was shared on Twitter by the handle @Buitengebieden and is credited to Ali İhsan Öztürk. “A fox, a cat and a bird playing…,” read the caption of the video shared with a smiling emoticon. The video opens to show a cat and a fox wandering around in the wild. Birds are also seen with them. Moments later, the cat rubs its body against the fox, and the duo start playing with each other. They continue doing so until the very end of the clip.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has raked 2.3 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to post heartfelt comments and love-struck emoticons.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“Every night we have a fox come calling for our neighbor’s cat to go out and play. They have been buddies for years. Big ginger tabby and a Fox rolling around in the grass,” read a comment by a Twitter user. “Love this, especially seeing Mr Fox wiping his nose all over little kitty,” posted another. “How come!! I’ve never seen it before … funny & cute as well,” expressed a third with a smiling emoticon. “Foxes and cats can get along just fine,” wrote a fourth. “They are such cute friends! Love it!” commented a fifth. “I wish to live in this magical world,” shared a sixth.

