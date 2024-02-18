 Fox steals animal rescuer’s phone, ends up recording a selfie video | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Fox steals animal rescuer’s phone, ends up recording a selfie video

Fox steals animal rescuer’s phone, ends up recording a selfie video

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 18, 2024 10:05 AM IST

A video shared on YouTube shows how a fox steals a phone and ends up capturing a selfie video in the process. The clip is amusing to watch.

A video showing a fox’s unusual adventure involving a phone was shared on social media. In the clip, the creature is seen running away with an animal rescuer’s phone. Later, the person gets back the device but with a sweet surprise - a clip capturing what the fox did after it stole the phone.

The image, taken from a selfie video, shows a curious fox looking into a phone’s camera. (YouTube/@rspca_official)
The image, taken from a selfie video, shows a curious fox looking into a phone's camera. (YouTube/@rspca_official)

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) shared the video on YouTube. “Watch as a beautiful fox takes a liking to one of our animal rescuer's phone!” the organisation wrote as they posted the video.

The video opens to show the fox sitting a few feet away from the phone. Soon, the curious creature comes close to the device and starts sniffing. Almost instantly, it picks up the phone and starts running with it. After some time, the fox gets bored with it and drops it on the ground. The clip ends with the rescuer saying, “Oh my God, Can’t believe that just happened”.

Take a look at this interesting video involving the fox and the phone:

The video was posted about two days ago. Since then, it has collected more than 17,000 views. The post has also accumulated various comments.

How did YouTube users react to this video of the fox?

“That's so cute,” wrote a YouTube user. “Maybe it was a Valentine’s Day gift for his mate,” joked another. “Sly fox,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video of a fox stealing a camera? Did the video leave you amused?

