French man kills 11-year-old girl in fit of rage after losing Fortnite game: Report

A 23-year-old unemployed Frenchman has confessed to the brutal murder of an 11-year-old girl earlier this month, following an outburst of rage over losing a game of Fortnite. The confession, reported by People, reveals that Owen L. became angry after an online argument with another gamer and subsequently left his home to cool off. It was during this walk that he crossed paths with victim, 11-year-old Louise Lasalle. A 23-year-old man admitted to killing an 11-year-old girl in a fit of rage following a loss in Fortnite.(Representational image/Pixabay)

The crime and investigation

Louise's lifeless body was discovered in Epinay-sur-Orge, Essonne, just 16 miles south of Paris, on February 8—12 hours after her parents reported her missing. According to the New York Times, Owen L. had been playing Fortnite when he became enraged by the dispute. In a desperate bid to calm his anger, he chose to leave his home and walk around. He later decided to rob or extort someone and, in a cruel twist of fate, encountered Louise, whom he did not know.

The suspect noticed Louise's mobile phone hanging from a cord around her neck and followed her. Owen lured the girl into a nearby wooded area, claiming he had lost something. Once secluded, he threatened Louise with a knife, demanding money. When she began screaming, he panicked and, in a violent rage, pushed her to the ground and fatally stabbed her.

The aftermath and charges

Louise's phone was found beside her body, with no evidence of sexual assault. Investigators also discovered male DNA on her hands. Authorities revealed that Owen L. had previously attempted to lure another girl into the woods, but she had refused. After committing the murder, he confessed to his girlfriend that he had “done something serious” before disposing of the murder weapon, bleaching his clothes, and discarding them.

Owen L.’s 24-year-old girlfriend has since been charged with failing to report a crime. The suspect, who lived with his parents, has a criminal record and a history of petty offences. In 2023, his older sister filed a police complaint against him for violent behaviour.