Today is Friday the 13th! Tweets that'll make you chuckle on this ‘scary’ day

Friday is a happy day for most people. Marking an end to the work week, people look forward to a relaxing and fun-filled weekend. This should be your feeling today too, unless you have friggatriskaidekaphobia. It is the term used to describe those who have an irrational fear of Friday when it falls on a particular date. Any guesses which date? Of course, the 13th day of the month. If you have this phobia, it is best for you to stay away from social media, especially Twitter as people are taking to the micro-blogging site to share different posts related to the day, mostly the scary ones. However, some are also taking a route of hilarity while tweeting.

We have collected the funny posts that may make you chuckle on this ‘scary’ day. Also, people are posting so much about the day that the words “Friday the 13th” are trending on Twitter.

Here is a Twitter user explaining what is even more dreadful than Friday the 13th:

Friday the 13th is still better than Monday the whatever ~ Unknown pic.twitter.com/PnPF3nxIrL — The Lunar M.D.™️ 🌑 (@rocsid808) January 13, 2023

Every year someone or the other decides to share memes about the villain in the Friday the 13th film franchise. Just like this Twitter user who posted this:

I’m sure this is being posted everywhere but it’s my favorite meme whenever a Friday the 13th comes around pic.twitter.com/o8WKxmBU3I — Jen (@Radix13Lecti) January 13, 2023

Here are some more tweets related to the films:

For all those that will be battling Jason Vorhees today, I wish you luck. #FridayThe13th pic.twitter.com/dPWqhK8Jds — Karl D. Smith (@ForeverEverfall) January 13, 2023

This person shared a joke:

Friday the 13th because, yes, you know it’s going to be that kind of year. — Nihilist Curmudgeon (@NihilistOldFart) January 13, 2023

Here’s how some others reacted:

“Friday the 13th is nothing compared to Monday,” wrote a Twitter user. “Friday the 13th is still better than Monday the whatever,” expressed another. “It’s Friday. It's the 13th. Oh well!,” commented a third.

There are several theories that try to explain why this day is considered to be a harbinger of bad luck. The combination of this particular day and date is considered spooky and ominous by many. This year January 13 is not the only day when Friday falls on the 13th day of the month. It will happen again in October.

