Friend mourns loss of Israeli Embassy staff and his fiancee who were shot dead in US

Yaron Lischinsky, the Israeli Embassy staff who was killed in the pro-Palestinian shooting outside a Jewish museum in Washington DC, was remembered in a heartbreaking tribute by a friend. The violence also claimed a second life, Sarah Milgrim - also an employee of the embassy and Lischinsky’s fiancee. Yaron Lischinsky was shot dead outside a Jewish museum in US. (X/@zriboua)

“Yaron Lischinsky was the finest friend I’ve ever had, brilliant, kind, and endlessly thoughtful. A devout Christian and a gifted linguist, he spoke German, Hebrew, and Japanese. He was full of curiosity and always brimming with ideas. I don’t think we ever had a conversation that didn’t leave me inspired to write something new,” wrote Zineb Riboua.

She shared that Lischinsky loved America and was excited about visiting Texas. Riboua wrote that she was supposed to meet Milgrim the day she was shot dead.

“They are both gone. And the loss is immeasurable. The world has lost two extraordinary souls. And I have lost a dear friend who made every moment brighter,” added Riboua.

Take a look at the post:

The couple was killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum late Wednesday. The place is located a little more than 2 km from the White House.

Israeli PM, foreign minister react:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke up about the incident, calling it “the terrible price of anti-Semitism”, reported AFP. He also labelled the attack as a “wild incitement against the State of Israel”.

"This incitement is also done by leaders and officials of many countries and international organizations, especially from Europe," Israel's foreign minister Gideon Saar said as he blamed European criticism of his country.

Jewish Museum shooting suspect:

31-year-old Chicago man Elias Rodriguez allegedly shot and killed the Israeli Embassy staffers Wednesday night. He is an activist who openly speaks about pro-Palestinian issues. Reportedly, he is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, murder of foreign officials and firearms offenses.