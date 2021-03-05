Friendship blossoms between an elephant and a buffalo. Watch their video
Stories of unusual and unlikely friendships are a source of much joy to many. If you also identify yourself as an animal lover, chances are you’ll love this tale of an elephant named Ngilai and a buffalo named Ivia and their special friendship.
In a post shared on Instagram, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust posted a wonderful video that captures the special bond between these two animals. The post details how they became the best of friends despite their obvious differences.
“They initially gravitated towards each other because their shared love of play, but a genuine and extraordinary friendship has blossomed. Not a single day passes without one seeking out the other for fun and games,” says the post.
It goes on to explain that both Ngilai and Ivia are orphans. “As with every orphan who comes into our care, they will be reintegrated back into the wild when they’re ready — but for now, they’re playing the days away at our Voi Reintegration Unit,” the post states further.
Watch the two in action below:
Within a day of being shared, the clip has collected over 35,000 likes and several comments.
“These two sweethearts are so adorable! What a wonderful friendship!” posted an individual. “What a lovely, and unusual, friendship!" added another. “Aww! That video made my day,” shared a third.
