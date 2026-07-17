From free food to fancy titles: Jaipur man lists corporate ‘tricks’ companies use instead of salary hikes

A Jaipur-based professional has sparked a conversation online after humorously highlighting the benefits and workplace rewards that companies allegedly offer employees instead of increasing their salaries. From free meals and fancy job titles to awards and layoffs, his satirical take resonated with several social media users.

A man lists five things companies give workers when they do not want to increase their salaries. (Instagram/5to9_nikunj)

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(Also read: Techie left MNC for a 60% hike, got laid off in 6 months: ‘Less salary at big company is better’)

‘Promotion without a salary hike’

The video was shared on Instagram by Nikunj Sharma with the caption, “Things companies do instead of paying you more”.

In the clip, Sharma says, “Things companies do instead of paying you more: They will offer free breakfast, lunch and dinner, but after eating that food, I end up spending money on doctor’s appointments. Just pay me more instead so I can hire a cook and eat healthy, home-cooked meals.”

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He then jokes about employees receiving promotions that come with additional responsibilities but no corresponding increase in pay.

“Then comes a promotion without a salary hike—they give you a fancy new title, but your salary remains exactly the same. What kind of promotion is that? Everyone starts asking you for a party, but you still do not have any extra money and cannot even explain the situation properly,” he says.

Variable pay, awards and layoffs

Sharma also takes a dig at variable pay and employee stock ownership plans, claiming that workers sometimes make financial commitments while expecting incentives that may be delayed.

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“Next, they offer variable pay and ESOPs that somehow never get credited. I made the down payment on my car assuming I would receive the variable pay, and now the car itself has become a variable—I do not know whether it will still be with me tomorrow,” he says.

He further describes the “Employee of the Month” award as a low-cost way of appreciating workers who are asking for higher salaries.

“Then there is ‘Employee of the Month’, probably the cheapest trick of all. The moment you start asking for more money, they hand you an award. What kind of scam is this? The more you complain about your salary, the closer you get to becoming Employee of the Month or even Employee of the Year,” Sharma adds.

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Concluding the video, he jokes, “And finally, the craziest thing companies do when they absolutely do not want to pay you more is remove you from the company altogether. A layoff. You want more money? Please move on.”

Watch the clip here:

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Social media users react

The clip received a mixed response from viewers. One user defended workplace meals, writing, “Free food is a valuable perk, especially in a city like Bengaluru, where it matters for several reasons.”

Another person related strongly to the video and commented, “Every single one of these things happened to me, from point five all the way to point one!” Others expressed agreement, with one writing, “Yes, this is true,” while another added, “I agree with you.”

(Also read:₹2,000 hike"> 'Work of a senior, salary of an intern': Bengaluru man quits corporate job after ₹2,000 hike)

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)