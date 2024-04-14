From India to Pakistan: Man reunites with home's door after years partition. Watch heartening video

During partition, numerous people left behind their most prized possessions and moved to a home away from home. They hoped to return to their possessions someday, but for many, that day never came. However, over the years, as the tales of partition linger on, some people have been able to recover their lost possessions or at least parts of it. Prof. Amin Chohan from Lahore, too, was able to find a part of his home that he left in India. Snapshot of Prof. Amin Chohan with his home's door from India. (Instagram/@Saad Zahid)

In a heartwarming tale that has swept over social media, Prof. Amin Chohan received the door of his home from his friend Palwinder Singh, who resides in India. The video shows an emotional Chohan looking at the door and even planting a kiss on it. As he unwraps the door, he takes it inside his home and places it carefully.

As Instagram user Saad Zahid shared the video, in the caption of the post, he informed, "It's the old door from Prof's father's home in Ghoman Pind, Batala. This door, filled with memories and history, travelled a long way from Batala to Mumbai, then Dubai, Karachi, and finally to Lahore, where Amin lives. As Prof looks at the worn-out wood, he can't help but cry, deeply moved by the door's meaning and the memories it holds. Even though the partition of 1947 divided lands, it couldn't separate the hearts of Punjabis, who stayed connected through shared heritage and friendships." (Also Read: Partition: Tales of love, longing, and loss)

This post was shared on March 26. Since being posted, it has gained close to one lakh likes and numerous comments. Many people were moved by the heartwarming video. (Also Read: Childhood best friends separated by India-Pakistan partition in 1947 reunite in US. Watch viral video)

An individual wrote, "God bless. This is such a lovely sight. I wish to visit there once, to see my ancestral house. Love and prayers from India."

A second shared, "Borders are man-made limitations!"

"So beautiful! This is the true meaning of brotherhood," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "1947 wasn't all about independence. It's a story full of emotions, tears, sacrifices and lifetime separations. Never take this homeland for granted!"

A fifth said, "This made me so emotional. I am currently reading a book that discusses how people tried carrying something, anything, during the partition so that they could be in touch with the home in some way."