From Pawri Hori Hai to Abhi Maja Aayega Na Bhidu: Yashraj Mukhate's 2021 hits

Yearender 2021: Here's a list of Yashraj Mukhate's top five songs from this year that made netizens groove and laugh out loud at the same time.
Yearender 2021: Pawri Hori Hai to Abhi Maja Aayega Na Bhidu, Yashraj Mukhate never misses. (instagram/@yashrajmukhate)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 06:52 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

If you’re a regular on Instagram, the name Yashraj Mukhate won’t come as a surprise to you. But in case you don’t know, Mukhate is a musical composer whose meme songs keep going viral on Instagram. Here’s a list of his top five compositions from this year that made netizens groove and laugh out loud at the same time.

The first one has to be the famous Pawri Hori Hai that made waves across all social media platforms and sparked a trend as well. It was posted in February this year and gained 4.5 million views on the Instagram Reels video.

Next up, is Papa Ki Pari which was based on a snippet from stand-up comic Zakir Khan’s set. It gained 10.9 million views and was posted in May, 2021.

Third, is this song he titled I Love To Safar. It has a comedian called Baji.Bombastic in one of her skits that she puts up on social media. It was posted in August this year and has gained 5.4 million views so far.

Then, is this song titled I Love You Anytime that featured some casual singing by an unidentified man. Mukhate accompanied him with some musical instruments and an echoing ‘anytime’ at the end.

Last but not the least, comes Abhi Maja Aayega Na Bhidu that was picturised on actor and comedy legend Johny Lever. It was also a collaboration between Mukhate and influencer Ruhee Dosani who made a rap cameo in the video.

What are your thoughts on Yashraj Mukhate’s top viral songs of 2021?

