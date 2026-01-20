From ₹21,000 salary to ₹2 crore annual revenue: Man shares his career journey

Inside the office, however, the experience was starkly different. “While I was sweating outdoors, my team members sat in the AC, gossiping and flirting with management. After two years, they got 40% appraisals. I got a ₹2,000 hike. My salary went from ₹18k to ₹21k,” he shared.

The OP shared that he developed an in-depth understanding of the banking system, learning which documents triggered objections, which bank managers rejected files and how cases could be structured to avoid delays.

With limited options, the user said that he accepted a role titled “Document Executive” at a financial firm. “My job was to collect files from clients, check the papers, and submit them to banks. For 4.5 years, I was the guy running around in the Delhi summer heat and winter fog,” he wrote.

In a Reddit post, the man recalled a moment from 5 years ago when he was standing in the rain with a backpack full of documents, unable to afford even a basic raincoat. At the time, he had recently graduated with a polytechnic diploma in mechanical engineering and entered the job market just after Covid, when hiring opportunities were scarce.

An Indian man has shared how he went from earning a monthly salary of ₹21,000 to closing a ₹60 crore deal, crediting years of on-ground experience and one pivotal conversation on a “rainy night” for changing the course of his life.

‘Rainy night that changed everything’ The user said that the turning point came one evening when heavy rain delayed him at a Chartered Accountant’s office. Overwhelmed and frustrated, he said that he shared his situation with the CA, who had worked with him for years. The advice he received proved crucial. “He looked at me and said something that changed my wiring: ‘Beta, you know the process better than the people sitting in the bank. You have the relationship with the clients. Why are you acting like an employee? Start sourcing.’ He offered me a deal: If I brought him files directly (outside of my job), he would process them through his codes, and we would split the payout 50-50,” the Redditor said.

Encouraged by this, he then began taking on small funding cases quietly, partnering with the CA and sharing commissions. Gradually, confidence grew. “Then came the monster lead. One of my old contacts needed ₹50-60 Crores urgently for a project. The banks were dragging their feet. He told me, ‘If you get this disbursed in 3 weeks, I’ll give you 2%’,” he said.

Working almost non-stop, he structured the case meticulously and leveraged his knowledge of bank processes and contacts. The loan was disbursed on time. From that single transaction, the user shared that he earned between ₹45 lakh and ₹70 lakh. “I stared at the numbers in my account. It was more money than I would have made in 20 years at my old job,” he said.

The Redditor said that he resigned soon after and formally registered his own firm. Today, he works as a full-time financial consultant, handling project funding, equity funding, mergers and acquisitions, large B2B loans and commercial real estate deals involving hotels and hospitals. According to him, his annual revenue now stands at ₹1-2 crore.

Sharing his journey, he emphasised that while the work remains stressful and unpredictable, practical knowledge and relationships can be powerful currency. “If you are stuck in a job where you are doing the "grunt work" while others get the credit, remember this: You are the one learning the actual skill. You are the one building the relationships,” he said.

