From throne to cockpit: Thailand’s king and queen fly themselves for Laos trip

The video , now being reshared across various social media platforms, shows the king and queen in the cockpit piloting the plane. Upon landing, the video also captures the royal couple disembarking from the aircraft and being welcomed by officials in Laos.

King Rama X became the first royal leader in 32 years to visit Laos. Reportedly, the royal couple was welcomed at the Presidential Palace by Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith and his wife, Naly Sisoulith.

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, also known as King Rama X, and his wife Queen Suthida flew themselves to Laos during a recent state visit. A video of the royal couple piloting a plane has surprised and impressed social media .

“It feels like returning home, meeting old friends, and strengthening our friendship in the most delightful way,” the Thai king said, reported Bangkok-based news website Khaosod English. “Our countries are close neighbours, making travel easy. Thank you for your gracious welcome.”

During the visit, the royal couple also met Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane at their hotel in Vientiane.

The king and queen attended a traditional baci ceremony at the Presidential Palace. During the ceremony, sacred threads were tied around the wrists of the royals. This ritual reportedly symbolises goodwill and blessings. Additionally, gifts were exchanged. The visit is expected to deepen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Who is King Maha Vajralongkorn? He is the only son and the second of four children of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great (Rama IX) and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, according to a profile published by the Thai government’s public relations department.

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Born in 1952, he received primary and secondary education at Chitralada School in Bangkok. He attended the King’s Mead Preparatory School in Sussex and pursued a secondary education at Millfield School in Somerset until 1970.

Following this, he undertook military studies in Australia and returned to Thailand in 1976 to serve in the country’s army.

He became the crown prince at the age of 20 in 1972. Though he was supposed to ascend to the throne immediately after King Bhumibol's death in October 2016, he asked for time to mourn his father. He finally accepted the crown in December. However, he had his official coronation years later in 2019. He took over the throne at the age of 64, making him the oldest monarch to ascend the Thai throne.

The king’s love for flying is not unknown. From a young age, he had shown interest in aircraft and aviation. He also attended many flying courses to become a qualified aviation pilot. He can fly several types of aircraft, both military and civil.

The king has three children: Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita, her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, and His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti.

Who is Queen Suthida? Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, born in 1978, graduated from Assumption University in Bangkok with a bachelor's degree in communication arts. According to a profile by the Thai government’s public relations department, after graduating, she worked as a flight attendant for JAL Airlines from 2000 to 2003 and for Thai Airways International from 2003 to 2008. She later served as an operations staff officer at the Royal Guard Unit.

In 2017, she became the Deputy Chief Aide-de-Camp to His Majesty the King, Royal Aide-de-Camp Department (Rank of Special General), and then Deputy Commander of the Royal Security Command (Rank of Special General).

She got married to the king in 2019 and was granted the royal title of Queen by His Majesty the King.