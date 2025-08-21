Future queen of Netherlands falls victim to deepfake porn attack, morphed videos circulated online

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands recently fell victim to a deepfake porn attack. The 21-year-old’s face was morphed onto the bodies of porn actors using AI, and the resulting videos were circulated on platforms like MrDeepFakes – which has now been shut down. Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, 21, has fallen victim to a deepfake pornography attack. (Instagram/@koninklijkhuis)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) worked together with authorities in the Netherlands to remove the websites, according to a report in the Daily Beast. These websites, including MrDeepFakes, also circulated deepfake pornography videos of about 70 other Dutch women. However, no arrests have been made so far in the case.

The Dutch news website Seher Og Hor further reported that Catharina-Amalia had a ‘starring role’ in the deepfakes. This is not the first time that the future queen of the Netherlands has fallen victim to such an attack – her morphed videos were also circulated in 2022.

Who is Princess Catharina-Amalia?

Catharina‑Amalia Beatrix Carmen Victoria, born 7 December 2003 in The Hague, is the eldest daughter of King Willem‑Alexander and Queen Máxima, and the future queen of the Netherlands. She has held the title Princess of Orange, given to the heir apparent, since her father’s accession in April 2013.

Ironically, her bachelor’s thesis dealt with the issue of deepfakes. Catharina-Amalia studied Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics (PPLE) at the University of Amsterdam. Her programme began in 2022. For her final thesis, “Beyond Disclosure: Bridging the Gap Between the Artificial Intelligence Act and the Charter of Fundamental Rights with Deepfaked Bodies”, the princess of Netherland examined the tension between AI legislation and European fundamental rights.