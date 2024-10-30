'Galat kar rahe ho’: Delhi man scolded by delivery agent for ordering chicken biryani before Diwali

A Delhi man said he was scolded by a delivery man after he ordered chicken biryani in the days leading up to Diwali. The Delhiite said his food choices were criticised by the man who was delivering his biryani order. The man said the delivery agent advised him to avoid eating chicken or mutton till Diwali.(Representational)

Taking to Reddit, the man said that once he received the order, the delivery agent asked for the OTP. After entering the code, the delivery agent did not leave but began scolding him.

He told him that the food he had ordered was wrong. "Ye bahot galat kar rahe ho aap, theek nahi hai yeh," the post quoted the delivery agent as saying.

Shocked by the statement, the man asked the delivery agent what was wrong with his food. He said the man told him that he should avoid eating chicken or mutton till after Diwali and eat something "clean" during the festival season.

The man said his remarks made him freeze and he did not know what to say. "I froze up with a guilty smile man, kya hi bolta mai unko? Why does he care anyway?" he wrote.

The user said he was scared of the man's anger and feared he might have mixed something in his food to teach him a lesson. "What should I do? I have his number and name, he knows my home, if I report him he might make a scene," he wrote.

How internet reacted

The post's comments were filled with shocked users who could not believe the the moral policing over food choices.

"Man this was one of my biggest fears - this kind of moral policing. You should report this dude and make sure to tell them over email or call, that this person should never come to deliver at your place again," wrote one user.

"Why is he rubbing his belief on you? Ask him not to deliver chicken then!" wrote another user.

"Where is India going? Soon people will start having physical fights about the food they eat," opined a third user.

