Bengaluru man allegedly uses food delivery app to stalk ex-girlfriend, internet reacts

A Bengaluru-based professional recounted how her friend uncovered that her ex-boyfriend, who works at a food delivery platform, had transformed her food delivery app into a tool for stalking. Representational Image

Rupal Madhup shared on LinkedIn that after her friend's relationship ended, the ex-boyfriend allegedly flagged her account on the food delivery platform. This action granted him access to her real-time delivery locations, allowing him to monitor her movements.

Initially, the woman dismissed his unusual inquiries about her late-night orders and weekend getaways. However, the constant surveillance quickly became evident as he began questioning her every move, asking why she wasn’t ordering from her home or even if she was “ordering chocolates” during her period, Madhup wrote.

(Also Read: Bengaluru auto driver’s unique initiative to bridge Kannada language gap goes viral)

Reactions on LinkedIn

Reactions to the post on LinkedIn were mixed. Gaurav Behl pointed out that "most tech companies employs strict privacy policies and security measures to safeguard user data. It is highly unlikely that an individual employee regardless of their access level can use customer data for personal motives without violating internal protocols or facing severe consequences. Data systems in such companies are typically monitored to prevent unauthorized access and breaches of privacy are taken seriously often resulting in strict disciplinary action or legal consequences. However, if this scenario were true it would be a clear breach of trust and privacy. In such cases, the right approach would be to report the behavior to the platform and escalate it to legal authorities if necessary.."

Deeksha Singh, who works in data, commented, "For people saying this might be fictional and getting this level of data access isn’t possible are all incorrect," noting that data teams often have access to user activity.

Poulomi Roy showed her support, asserting, "I am so sure you are not making this up," while another user humorously remarked, "I hear an OTT series."

(Also Read: Bengaluru entrepreneur wants to build an app to rate potholes in city, internet loves the idea)