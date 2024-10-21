Bengaluru auto driver’s unique initiative to bridge Kannada language gap goes viral

In Bengaluru where the language barrier has recently sparked debates and occasional altercations, one auto-rickshaw driver from Bengaluru has found an innovative solution to promote linguistic harmony. Leaflet offering passengers a chance to learn Kannada while traveling.(X)

In a thoughtful move, the driver displayed a leaflet inside his auto, offering passengers a chance to learn Kannada while traveling. The leaflet, titled “Learn Kannada With Auto Kannadiga,” features common sentences in Kannada translated into English, aimed at helping non-Kannada speakers communicate better in the local language.

The simple idea quickly turned into a viral hit after a passenger shared a photo of the leaflet on X (formerly Twitter). Social media users lauded the driver's creativity and entrepreneurial spirit for his friendly and educational approach to bridging the language gap.

(Also Read: Bengaluru road rage: Dashcam video shows BMTC bus driver rear-ending car while overtaking. Watch)

Check out the post here:

One X user remarked, “This seems like a faster, cheaper way to learn Kannada,” while others described it as a “genius” concept. The leaflet includes useful phrases like “Namasakara sir” (Hello, sir), “Elli idira” (Where are you?), “Yeshtu aaytu” (How much?), and “UPI idya athva cash aa?” (Is it UPI or cash?).

His approach, which turns a simple auto ride into a learning experience, resonated with netizens, who shared the post widely, expressing admiration for his creative solution.

(Also Read: Bengaluru auto driver arrested for abusing women gets crowd-funding support to cover ₹30,000 fine)

Beyond the leaflet, the driver has taken his mission online, sharing lessons on social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. His Instagram account, which has gained traction since the viral post, features reels where he shares Kannada language lessons with his growing number of followers.

(Also Read: ‘Ruk, chal station’: Bengaluru auto driver snatches woman's phone for cancelling ride. Video)

A month ago, an autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru arrested for abusing a woman passenger for cancelling his ride, which was booked through an aggregator app. The video that took social media by storm showed the auto driver grabbing the phone of a passenger and screaming at her for choosing another autorickshaw to travel.