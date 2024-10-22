Bengaluru entrepreneur wants to build an app to rate potholes in city, internet loves the idea

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur has an innovative solution to tackle the city's pothole problem. He aims to develop an app that allows users to rate and review potholes, ensuring that these hazardous road conditions receive the urgent attention they need.

Siva Narayanan, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, “Planning to build an app where we can rate and review potholes in Bengaluru. I recently saw a 7-star pothole and felt sad that it wasn't getting the recognition it deserved.”

X users quickly chimed in, expressing insight into the state of Bengaluru's roads. One user remarked, “By the time you rate a pothole and submit it to the government agency, a three-star pothole would have earned a five-star rating.” Another added a humorous touch, comparing Narayanan's pothole to a "sinkhole on the ORR service road," humorously dubbed "Ejipura Stonehenge," marked with a tree branch in true Bengaluru style.

Others expressed enthusiasm for the app idea, suggesting it could be scaled nationally. “This is actually a fantastic idea. Be kind! Scale this for nationwide!” said one supporter, highlighting the potential impact of Narayanan's initiative beyond just local boundaries.

Bengaluru potholes claim life

A 56-year-old woman lost her life in Bengaluru's Sarjapur area while navigating potholes during heavy rains caused by cyclonic conditions, according to the Times of India.

Mallika was riding as a pillion on her husband Muniraju's scooter when a mini-truck collided with them after they slowed down to avoid hazardous road conditions. This incident marks the city’s first rain-related fatality this year, with rainfall averaging 62mm, resulting in widespread waterlogging across low-lying areas and major roads.

A month ago, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar set a 15-day deadline for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to fill all the potholes in the city. He said he would tour the city after 15 days and asked officials to fix the damaged roads.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar had said, “I asked the BBMP commissioner to fill all the potholes in Bengaluru in the next 15 days. The civic body found 2,795 potholes across the city and they will be filled with the cost of ₹660 crore. Compared to previous years, people are now less affected due to rains.”

