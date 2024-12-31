Gang of thieves in UP got fixed salary, travelling allowance, internet asks ‘how to apply?’

Police in Gorakhpur have busted a gang of mobile phone thieves where members were paid a fixed salary irrespective of their ‘success rate.’ According to Times of India, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh arrested the kingpin and his two accomplices on Friday night. Police in Gorakhpur busted a gang where members stole mobile phones from crowded railway stations (Representational image)

The gang leader was identified as one Manoj Mandal, a 35-year-old who masterminded the entire operation with his partners-in-crime - 19-year-old Karan Kumar and Kumar’s 15 year old brother who has not been named.

Police recovered 44 stolen mobile phones from their possession. The devices are estimated to be worth over ₹10 lakh. Along with the phones, police also found a firearm and a knife that were used to intimidate victims.

Fixed salary, free food

The gang of thieves gave a whole new meaning to the term “organised crime” with the way they ran their operation.

Gorakhpur GRP SP Sandeep Kumar Meena revealed that Manoj paid a salary of ₹15,000 to his accomplices per month. They were also provided with free food and travel allowance for out-station trips.

The gang members specialised in stealing phones from people on railway stations and busy marketplaces.

A police officer said that Manoj would look for youths in his village Sahebganj who needed money and had some education. He would train these youths for three months. The trainees were then given small targets to rob. Those who managed to complete the targets were inducted into the gang and given a fixed salary.

Gang members were also given free food and money for lodging when they travelled some distance for work.

"They used weapons to intimidate anyone who resisted during thefts. In some instances, the weapons were used to threaten victims,” said the officer.

The mobile phones they stole were shipped across the border to Nepal and Bangladesh. They were sold at 30 to 40% of their original price.

The way the gang ran its operations has impressed and amused many social media users. In a humorous twist that reflects how fed-up some employees are with their jobs, several X users jokingly asked how they could apply to become members of the gang.

“What an enterprising group. All they had to do was switch to legit ways. They have HR practices better than many corporates. If only the promoters had access to quality education, means and ways to run a legitimate entrepreneurship,” an X user wrote.

“Do they plan to list in stock market as well?” another asked.

“Still a better job prospect than a variable pay wala private sector job,” X user Abhishek said.

“Do they have openings??” a user asked. “How to apply?” another wrote on X.