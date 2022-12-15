Geminids meteor shower makes the night sky bright, netizens share stunning views

The Geminids meteor shower has blessed the skies, and it almost looks like a scene out of a movie. As per NASA, if there is peak activity and perfect weather conditions, these meteor showers produce approximately 100-150 meteors per hour for viewing. One can witness these meteor showers either late at night or early in the morning. The name of this phenomenon comes from the constellation Gemini, where the meteors originally begin.

This year the Geminids meteor shower will be active from November 19 to December 24, and it peaked on December 14. Those who observed the meteor shower have shared several images and clips on Twitter.

Take a look at some of the amazing pictures and videos here:

NASA shared an image that showed the meteor shower.

Time to shine. 💫



Don’t miss the annual Geminids meteor shower, peaking between Dec. 13-14. A waning gibbous moon will make it harder to view most of the shower, but the Geminids burn so bright, up to 30-40 should be visible per hour! https://t.co/UNdSYSK8CL pic.twitter.com/JlM0pKvL5P — NASA (@NASA) December 13, 2022

Canadian Space Agency shared another stunning image that showed the night blue sky and meteors.

Look to the skies! 🌟 It’s time for the #Geminids meteor shower! 🌠 The 2022 showers will peak on the night of Dec. 13 into the morning of Dec. 14, making those hours the best time for viewing.



Happy stargazing!



Credit: Jess Loso (Winnipeg, Manitoba) pic.twitter.com/xAk4XgXFiZ — Canadian Space Agency (@csa_asc) December 13, 2022

A Twitter page named Cosmic Watch uploaded a bright picture of a meteor that stunned many people.

METEOR SHOWER ALERT! 🌠🌠 the Geminids are peaking!

This is one of the important meteor showers of the year. have in mind that a bright waning moon will be above the horizon around midnight 😬🌓 there will be a window of darkness from mid-evening until moonrise around midnight pic.twitter.com/2f4Cpwg6Wk — Cosmic Watch (@CosmicWatch) December 14, 2022

A video shows a meteor quickly appearing in the sky and disappearing.

Falling star from the Geminids meteor shower captured at 1:45 am by a south facing camera from Mount Fuji.



pic.twitter.com/PcADDYKN0O — IZANAU Global (@IzanauGlobal) December 15, 2022

Another video by a Twitter user shows the sky turning bright as the meteor appears.

Loving the Geminids meteor shower tonight 😍 pic.twitter.com/Uswm5zZJvw — Prof Hannah Holmes (@HannahHMMU) December 14, 2022

The Geminids meteor shower is an annual phenomenon considered one of the best and most reliable annual meteor showers.

