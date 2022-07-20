Home / Trending / German shepherd pup meets golden retriever puppy for the first time. Watch
trending

German shepherd pup meets golden retriever puppy for the first time. Watch

The video of the a German shepherd pup meeting a golden retriever puppy for the first time was posted on Reddit.
The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows the German shepherd pup meeting golden retriever puppy.(Reddit/@Due-Juice9561)
The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows the German shepherd pup meeting golden retriever puppy.(Reddit/@Due-Juice9561)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 08:00 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

A sweet video of two puppies meeting for the first time has turned into a source of joy for many on Reddit. The video shows how the dogs start warming up to each other after their initial apprehensions. There is a chance that the video will leave you saying aww.

“German shepherd puppy meets golden retriever puppy for the first time!” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show a woman walking inside a room with a pup in her lap. The other doggy is seen sitting on a couch. We won’t give away everything the video shows, so take a look at the clip that may leave you smiling.

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 5,700 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“Lil goofy introvert meets big goofy extrovert,” posted a Reddit user. “I'm not crying you're crying,” commented another. “Video of the day... This is soo cute,” expressed a third. “Awwwwwww they're gonna be buddies,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video dog. reddit video + 1 more
viral video dog. reddit video
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out