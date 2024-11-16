German slackliners set world record walking between hot air balloons at 2.5 km altitude. Watch

In a jaw-dropping display of skill, courage, and precision, two German slackline athletes, Friedi Kuehne and Lukas Irmler, have shattered their own world record by walking across a slackline suspended between two hot air balloons at an height of 2,500 meters (8,202 feet). This breathtaking feat, captured in a viral video, shows the duo maintaining flawless balance while walking above the clouds, and it has captured the attention of extreme sports fans. German slackliners set a new world record by walking at 2.5 km. (X)

New heights for slacklining

Kuehne and Irmler’s latest record surpasses their previous achievement of 1,900 meters, which was set in Brazil in 2021. According to the International Slackline Association, this new record pushes the limits of slacklining to an unprecedented extreme. The athletes faced numerous challenges in their latest stunt, from navigating wind and altitude to maintaining balance at such great heights. Their slackline was tethered between two massive hot air balloons, providing stunning views as well as significant risks.

Both athletes are seasoned slackliners with a history of record-breaking feats. In a statement shared by Brut America on Instagram, the duo expressed their pride in surpassing their own limits. "This is the craziest slackline world record Lukas and I have done together so far," Kuehne said, reflecting on the magnitude of the achievement.

Extreme stunts and record-breaking feats

The two athletes are no strangers to setting new records. In 2019, Irmler set the world record for the longest distance walked on a slackline — an impressive 2 kilometres. Kuehne, meanwhile, has earned recognition for his feats without safety devices. In 2017, he walked a 110-meter-long slackline at a height of 250 meters, cementing his status as one of the best in the sport.

Reflecting on the difficulty of obtaining permission for such extreme stunts, Kuehne shared how strict regulations in Germany make it challenging to carry out such high-risk activities. He also expressed his personal dream of skydiving off the slackline as part of the stunt, though that idea has yet to materialise.

What is slacklining?

For those unfamiliar, slacklining is a sport that involves walking or balancing on a flat webbing line suspended between two points. Similar to tightrope walking, slacklining requires extraordinary balance, strength, and focus. There are several types of slacklining, including highlining (walking at great heights), waterline (slacklining over bodies of water), tricklining (performing tricks on a slackline), and yoga line (combining yoga and slacklining).