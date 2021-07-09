Giant ‘cat’ comes to life in huge billboard in Japan’s Tokyo, video goes viral
In today’s edition of unusual videos that may make your jaw drop, here’s a clip showcasing a high tech billboard in Tokyo featuring a giant 3D cat. Being shared across different social media platforms, the video has now gone viral.
The video shows the hyper-realistic feline on a 1,664-square-foot LED screen. It is installed in Shinjuku district in Tokyo. The video opens to show the cat walking above a high-rise and also meowing.
A Twitter user shared the video. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than five million views and the numbers are only increasing.
Take a look at the video:
Since being posted, the video has gathered tons of comments. Another Twitter user also shared a video to showcase the nighttime view of the cat.
The reply too has gathered nearly one million views – and counting.
What are your thoughts on this incredible installation?
