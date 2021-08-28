Home / Trending / Giant panda cub gets gifts for birthday week, here is what he did with them
The image shows the giant panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
The image shows the giant panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
Giant panda cub gets gifts for birthday week, here is what he did with them

Smithsonian's National Zoo shared the video of the giant panda cub on Instagram.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:43 PM IST

Are you someone who loves watching the videos involving pandas? Then there is a possibility that you are already aware – and a fan – of the giant panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji. An inhabitant of Smithsonian's National Zoo, the organization’s official Instagram page is filled with various kinds of videos of the cub. And the cute clips often leave please saying ‘aww’, repeatedly. Just like this video of Xiao Qi Ji playing with different enrichment items that has won people’s hearts.

“Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji is having a ball! During his week-long birthday celebration, keepers presented him with a new enrichment item each day,” reads a part of the caption shared by the zoo along with the video.

Take a look at the adorable video that may leave you with a huge smile on your face:

+

The video has been shared nearly 16 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 66,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Do the pandas have access to enrichment items outside of their birthday week too? He seems so happy,” asked an Instagram user. To which, the zoo replied, “Yes! They receive 4-5 different kinds of enrichment every day, including toys!”

“Pandas are sooooo darn adorable to watch,” commented another. “I’m glad you gave him a mirror, now he can finally appreciate how adorable he is,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Story Saved
