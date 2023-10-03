Giant whale carcass washes up on Kozhikode beach. Watch

A video that has stunned many people shows a massive whale carcass washed up on the beach of Kozhikode in Kerala. Since the clip was shared on social media, it has gone viral. Expectedly, the video has received a flurry of responses from netizens. Snapshot of the whale carcass on the beach. (Instagram/@nizamudheen)

“Rare sight of the carcass of a giant blue whale was found washed up on the Kozhikode South beach this morning. It is a rare sight to see the carcass of a whale which has an age of about 80-100 years.” wrote @nizamudheen as they shared the video on Instagram. The clip shows a massive blue whale carcass on the beach. Several people around the whale stare at it in amazement. A few can also be seen taking it’s pictures and videos. (Also Read: Massive blue whale slowly becomes visible beneath water. Watch)

Watch the video of the massive blue whale carcass here:

This post was shared on October 1. Since being posted, it has garnered more than one lakh views. The share also has more than 10,000 likes and a few comments. Several were surprised to find the carcass of the whale on the beach.

Earlier, a dead blue whale was found washed up on the shore of Meghavaram village in the Santhabommali mandal of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh. Many flooded social media with videos of peoplehandling and examining the whale's carcass. The authorities determined that the dead whale was a Bryde's whale based on unique physical characteristics and identification markers.

Bryde's whales, referred to as tropical whales, have sleek bodies and slender, pointed flippers. They also have three distinct ridges in front of their blowholes.

Local fishermen speculatedthat the whale's death may have resulted from being caught in shallow waters. The giant sea creature is estimated to weigh up to five tonnes and have a length of about 25 feet.

