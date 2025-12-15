‘Girega toh nahi?’: Women share father-in-law's first flight reaction; video melts netizens' hearts

A short Instagram video capturing a man’s first-ever flight has gone viral, drawing attention for its unfiltered, everyday moment. Shared by a woman named Harshita, the clip shows her father-in-law experiencing air travel for the first time, reacting in a way many viewers instantly recognised. As he takes in the unfamiliar surroundings of the airport and the aircraft, the man voices a concern that many first-time flyers quietly carry. Father-in-law’s first flight nerves in daughter-in-law’s video melt the internet(Instagram/harshi_tadaa)

While the plane was being prepared for takeoff, he repeatedly asked a simple question: “Girega toh nahi?” - (whether the aircraft would fall).

Nervous questions during takeoff

Harshita narrates the video herself, explaining that this was the first time her father-in-law had ever sat on an aeroplane. Even as the aircraft began moving toward the runway, his anxiety did not ease. He continued asking if the plane would be fine and whether it could really stay in the air once it took off, Harshita explained.

What added depth to the clip was the contrast Harshita pointed out while filming. She said her father-in-law had lived a full and physically active life. He had played hockey, been involved in fights during his younger years, and taken risks that demanded courage.

Yet flying had remained untouched. Despite everything he had done, stepping onto a plane still felt intimidating. The video quickly gained traction on Instagram, with users describing it as relatable and sincere. Many shared stories of their own parents’ or grandparents’ first flights, recalling similar nervous questions, repeated reassurances, and tense moments during takeoff.

"You are the best father-in-law and daughter-in-law duo," read a comment. "May god give a daughter-in-law like you to every family and in-laws, god bless you," read another comment. "He is not wrong though, I still feel anxious in aeroplanes," wrote a third user.

Several netizens share similar experiences

This is not the only first-flight experience that has melted the internet. Earlier this year, another video showing a young boy taking his first flight with his elder sister also circulated online. While the context was different, the emotional response was familiar.

Popular influencer Rida shared a video of her brother experiencing his first flight, explaining that her family comes from a small village in Coorg, where flying was never a realistic option growing up. With limited means, air travel felt distant and out of reach. Now financially independent, she decided to change that by taking her younger brother, Zayn, on his very first flight from Mumbai to Delhi.

First flights, whether early in life or much later, often come with the same mix of curiosity, uncertainty, and