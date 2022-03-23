Girl wins martial arts competition, celebrates opponent as winner too. Watch

To be a winner is definitely something that requires a lot of talent, patience and hard work. But to celebrate the person or people who lost to you, is a virtue a great deal rarer. This is a soft skill that parents strive to inculcate in children so that they can grow up to be a beautiful adult - both inside and out. This video that has been shared on Instagram by Good News Movement, shows exactly this kind of situation.

The video opens to show how a martial arts competition between two little girls has just come to an end. Always the tradition, one of them won and it was celebrated by the master in the ring. But what happens after she receives a round of applause from the audience who are watching, will simply bring a smile to your face and even make you emotional and hopeful about the future.

This is the point at which she holds up her opponent's hand, who had lost to her. But instead of seeing this moment as something for her to be sad about, she lifts her hand up as if to say that they are both winners. The video has been shared with a caption that reads, “True sportsmanship is lifting up others. Love this... two champions.” The caption is complete with the emoji of a trophy.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram 14 hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring this heartwarming gesture on part of the winner. It has also received more than two million views so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Hope for a kinder future generation lives.” “Her parents and master are doing a great job with this beautiful girl,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “How many of us started out this way and had it beaten out of us? Let us devise ways to continue to validate this sense of love & respect for all consistently all the way to adulthood & see where our world arrives!”

What are your thoughts on this video that is equal parts sweet and inspiring?