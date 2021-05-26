Home / Trending / Girl's surprises neighbour with birthday cake, melts netizens' hearts
Danya with the cake she baked for her neighbour(Instagram/genie_cooks)
trending

Girl's surprises neighbour with birthday cake, melts netizens' hearts

A picture of the girl holding the cake is doing rounds on Instagram and has received a lot of appreciation from the netizens.
By Khyati Sanger
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 07:21 PM IST

Genie, a Chicago-based food blogger, recently took to Instagram to share the story of her daughter, Danya who baked a cake for their neighbour’s birthday.

Just a few weeks before the neighbour’s birthday, Danya and her father went to share her birthday cake with the neighbour, who lives alone. During the conversation, the neighbour mentioned his birthday, which Danya kept a note of. She announced that she is going to bake him a cake. On the morning of the neighbour’s birthday, she took out all the ingredients before she went to school. Once she was back home, she baked the cake and took it over to the neighbour.

“The smiles on both of them were enough to light up a room! These days it’s hard to find people who genuinely care about others. I’m so proud to say she’s my daughter,” read the caption by Genie.

The blogger also posted a picture of Danya with the cake. Take a look:

The picture, shared on May 25, has more than 1,300 likes and 100 comments. Several users appreciated Danya for her act of kindness while others dropped hearts in the comments. A netizen wrote, “That is so sweet!” while another said, “Absolutely an incredible and adorable young lady”

What do you think about this gesture?

Topics
random act of kindness kindness instagram pic + 1 more
