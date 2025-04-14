Gita Gopinath, husband Iqbal Dhaliwal host Vishu sadya at US home, share joyful feast with Indian envoy

As Malayalis around the world celebrate Vishu today, the spirit of tradition and togetherness is felt both in Kerala and beyond. Marking the occasion in a heartwarming way, International Monetary Fund (IMF) First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath shared a post on X, giving followers a glimpse into her festive celebration. Gita Gopinath took to X to share her Vishu celebration.(X/@GitaGopinath)

Vishu celebrated with diplomats and family

“Happy Vishu. @iqbaldhali and I enjoyed hosting a Vishu sadya (the traditional spread) for @AmbVMKwatra @kanshula and families. Wishing everyone a happy Malayali New Year,” Gopinath wrote, as she shared a photo from the gathering.

The image shows Gopinath with her husband Iqbal Singh Dhaliwal, India’s Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra, World Bank Group Chief Financial Officer Anshula Kant, and her family. The centrepiece of the photograph is the Vishu sadya — an elaborate and traditional vegetarian feast served on banana leaves.

Who is Iqbal Singh Dhaliwal?

Gopinath’s husband, Iqbal Singh Dhaliwal, is the Global Executive Director of J-PAL (Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab), the anti-poverty centre housed within the economics department at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The couple are former classmates from the Delhi School of Economics and now live in the US with their son, Rohil.

Social media applauds the celebration

Gopinath’s post has already crossed 34,000 views and has been met with warm wishes and praise from social media users .

One user commented, “Thank you for sharing this beautiful Vishu Sadya, a feast that weaves hearts together on banana leaves of tradition. Your celebration fills the air with the fragrance of a joyous Malayali New Year.”

Another user wrote, “Happy Vishu, Gita! That’s a lovely traditional Vishu Sadya.”

“Happy Vishu to you! Nothing beats the joy of a traditional sadya shared with loved ones—what a beautiful way to celebrate!” said a third.

Another added, “Overwhelmed to see how you have maintained the traditional South Indian way of eating. Happy Vishu!”

Vishu: A new beginning

Vishu, celebrated on Mesha Sankranti, marks the beginning of the Malayalam calendar year and is deeply rooted in Kerala’s spiritual and cultural traditions. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna, the festival is observed with rituals like Vishu Kani (auspicious sight), Vishu Kaineettam (gifting of money), and Vishubhalam (astrological forecast for the year).