Glaring typo in newly-launched OnePlus Watch 3? Users flag 'Meda in China' engraving

ByHT Trending Desk
Feb 21, 2025 03:23 PM IST

American YouTuber and influencer Marques Brownlee is among those who claimed that the newly launched OnePlus Watch 3 has a typo on the back panel.

OnePlus has launched its new generation smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 3 and pictures of the device’s back panel have gone viral on social media. Many people, including American YouTuber and influencer Marques Brownlee, have claimed that there is a typo on the back panel of the watch. As per the pictures they shared there is an engraving that reads, “Meda in China.”

A social media user shared this picture showing "Meda in China" engraving allegedly on the back panel of a OnePlus watch. (Screengrab)
A social media user shared this picture showing "Meda in China" engraving allegedly on the back panel of a OnePlus watch. (Screengrab)

“Confirmed: The OnePlus Watch 3 has a typo on the back: Meda in China,” Brownlee wrote as he posted two pictures of the back panel of a watch with the engraving. HT.Com cannot independently verify the claim. We have reached out to OnePlus, this report will be updated when the company responds.

Also Read: Hilarious typo in this viral job rejection email has confused everybody: 'Awkward invitation?'

Marques Brownlee's post:

What did social media say?

“Nope, I don't think it's a mistake. It's a thoughtful marketing tactic and then you tweet about it,” wrote an X user. “Someone at OnePlus' quality control team is about to be fired,” posted another. “LOOOOOOL. Someone is getting extra fired,” a third added. “What kinda quality control One Plus has?” a fourth commented. A few raised the question how the watch cleared final quality checks.

Also Read: ‘Bengaluru and Bangaluru are two different cities’: Typo in traffic sign frustrates social media

About OnePlus Watch 3:

The OnePlus Watch 3 is currently available for pre-order in the United States of America. The official sale will go live on February 26. This new generation smartwatch comes with a dual-chipset and a dual OS setup.

It is available in two models, the Emerald Titanium and Obsidian Titanium. The users get the choice to pick both in multiple colour options. The range has 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED with 32GB internal storage. It also offers 100+ workout modes.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
