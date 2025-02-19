Hilarious typo in this viral job rejection email has confused everybody: 'Awkward invitation?'

Rejection emails are so common that most job applicants do not even read the messages sent by recruiters once they make it clear that they have gone ahead with another candidate for the position. However, one applicant who read the rejection email sent by a recruiter decided to read through and was left confused about his application status. The applicant shared the email on Reddit, prompting laughter.(Reddit/rooter1ne)

While rejecting his application, the recruiter said that they had decided "to not" move forward with another candidate, confusing the applicant. The recruiter seems to have mixed up “decision to not move forward with you” and “decision to move forward with another candidate” and that resulted in the contradictory message.

An awkward typo

"Typo...or awkward invitation to move forward? So you're not moving forward with another candidate? When should I expect my welcome packet?," he wrote in a post on Reddit.

The message read, "Thank you for your application for the Compliance Manager position. After careful consideration, we've made the decision to not move forward with another candidate at this time. We appreciate your interest in the position and wish you success in your job search. Regards, Talent Acquisition Team."

‘They wanted to test you’

The post sparked hilarious reactions from users who were amused by the typo resulting in a message that indicated that the applicant was chosen.

"Your resumé was so awful that we have decided we don't actually want to hire anybody ever again," joked one of them.

Another user asked the applicant to reply with a acceptance email, "You’re welcome. Sucks for that other candidate though. I’ll see you guys on Monday.”

"They put all the care they had in the careful consideration. There was nothing left to edit the template rejection properly," joked a third user.

"They saw on your resume that you listed "attention to details" as one of your skills and they wanted to really test you on that," opined a fourth user.

